Oneida Indian Nation Opens The Lake House In Sylvan Beach

Even though COVID-19 is still running a muck and there are several restrictions in place for bars, restaurants and other establishments the Oneida Indian Nation has opened their brand new property at Sylvan Beach.

Now, the Nation is a sovereign one and does not have to follow the same rules as established by Governor Cuomo, but they do have several of their own restrictions in place. The Lake House officially opened its doors Monday as a new venue for people to participate in gaming, dining and entertainment. Several public figures and elected officials joined Oneida Indian Nation President Ray Halbritter for the Grand Opening event. Dignitaries include Anthony Picente, Oneida County Executive, Greg Lancette, President of the Central/Northern Building Trades, and Greg Horan, Mayor of Sylvan Beach.

Even though they are open the Lake House is open with similar health and safety guidelines put in place by the Nation. The regulations consist of,

Restricting access for guests traveling from any of the 31 states and two countries identified as having increased cases.

Screening of all guests and employees entering the properties. Anyone traveling from one of restricted states or countries will not be permitted to enter.

Mandatory face coverings for employees, guests and vendors, wherever feasible.

When face coverings for guests are not feasible, physical distancing and limited occupancy will be enforced.

All guests ordering alcoholic beverages must also purchase an accompanying food item with the initial drink(s).

Gloves required for all employees who are working in direct contact with guests.

The Lake House is a beautiful facility on the shore of Oneida Lake featuring 100 slot machines, indoor and outdoor dining options, an expansive patio and other great amenities. It's everything you can expect from an Oneida Indian Nation property. Guest must be 18-years-old or older to enter.