Oneida County To Host Several Car Safety Seat Events

Oneida County, along with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, will be hosting several car safety seat events beginning in April.

The events will be held the following dates and times:

· April 14, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

· May 12, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· June 9, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· July 13, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· August 18, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· September 1, 2022 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

· September 21, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free car seats will be available to income-qualified candidates by appointment only.

For those already in possession of a car seat, a certified technician will also be available to check that it is installed properly.

Requirements include:

· Meeting income eligibility – provide proof of public assistance.

· Bringing the child who is in need of the car seat to the appointment.

· Bringing the vehicle for the seat to be installed.

The Oneida County Health Department, along with the Sheriff’s Office, can also provide a free car seat and the training to independently install the car seat.

“These events provide our residents the proper information and tools to protect their children while riding in vehicles,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Having your children properly secured in the appropriate seat greatly reduces the risk of serious injury or death in the event of an accident.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, 38% of the children 12 and younger who died in a car crash were unbuckled.

For more information on the car seats events, you can call call (315) 798-5229.

