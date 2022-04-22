Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic Is Back

After a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, the Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic returns this weekend.

Beginning on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m., six-area high school baseball teams are set to square-off at the Loop Road Baseball Complex on the Hamilton College campus in Clinton.

“We are happy to see this annual Oneida County tradition return after a two-year absence due to the pandemic,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “For nine years, the STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic has served as a catalyst for raising awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs among student athletes and their families. This great event educates a captive audience on many health and safety issues while showcasing the abundant baseball talent we have throughout our community.”

9th Annual Oneida County STOP-DWI High School Baseball Classic schedule:

Waterville vs. Westmoreland at 11 a.m.

Notre Dame vs. New Hartford at 2 p.m.

Camden vs. Whitesboro at 5 p.m.

In addition to spreading the message about DWI, several local law enforcement agencies and non-profits will have educational stations setup to focusing on things like the dangers of texting and driving, properly using food to fuel your body, seatbelt safety, driver safety in work zones and the relationship between mental and physical health:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office -The Dangers of Texting & Driving

Oneida County Health Department – Food for Fuel & Energize the Body

New York State Police – The Importance of Seatbelts

New York State Department of Transportation – The Dangers of Work Zone & Pedestrian Driving Safety

Center for Family Life & Recovery – How Mental Health Impacts Physical Well-Being

All participating student athletes will also sign the county’s “Don’t Text & Drive Pledge.”

Admission to the Oneida County STOP DWI High School Baseball Classic is free.

