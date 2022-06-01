$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice.

According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole more than $15,000 in fireworks products in a scheme to allegedly rip-off a local business back on or around July 4, 2018. Burgess says he's been charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony.

Police say Cunningham's current location is unknown, but he had previous ties to the New York Mills area. Police say Cunningham is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes.

credit- Oneida Police

MOHAWK VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS WANTED PERSON OF THE WEEK

Agency: Oneida City Police Department

Name: Colin D. Cunningham

DOB: 11/09/1993 (28)

Descriptors: (See photos) Black male, black hair, brown eyes

Location: Unknown, previous ties to NY Mills area

Charges: Grand Larceny 3rd (class D felony)

Incident: Occurred on or around July 4th, 2018

Allegedly involved in a scheme and stole over $15,000 in fireworks products, then fled.

Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.

Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.



Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.

If you have any information about Cunningham, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.

1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip

2) Directly at www.p3tips.com

3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)

4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS

Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.

