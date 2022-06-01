$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice.
According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole more than $15,000 in fireworks products in a scheme to allegedly rip-off a local business back on or around July 4, 2018. Burgess says he's been charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a class D felony.
Police say Cunningham's current location is unknown, but he had previous ties to the New York Mills area. Police say Cunningham is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking for calls and tips to be made to the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers tip line, anonymously at 1-866-730-8477.
Police added as a reminder that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."
Authorities say, sharing this story with friends and family and on social media increases the chance of keeping our neighborhoods safe. Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% anonymous and cash rewards are given to people who deliver credible and accurate information which results in the arrest of wanted persons.
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is a community based program that is 100% completely anonymous, allowing people to deliver tips privately without fear of retribution. Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards to people who provide information that lets to a suspect's arrest.
If you have any information about Cunningham, contact Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers. You can place a 100% anonymous tip several ways.
1) Through this site by clicking submit a tip
2) Directly at www.p3tips.com
3) By calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS)
4) by downloading the Android app P3TIPS
Crime Stoppers asks that tips are not submitted through Facebook Messenger. All tips must go through the tip lines.