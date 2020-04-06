Oneida County Public Market Goes Mobile to Support Local Farmers

The Oneida County Public Market is going mobile, allowing you to support your local farmer during the coronavirus shut down.

Are you missing your favorite meats, cheeses, and other products from your favorite public market vendors? Well, you can still buy all your favorites, and pick them up in safe way, thanks to the Oneida County Public Market and the Cornell Cooperative Extension.

You can order your favorite products online (HERE) and then pick them up every Saturday.

Local farmers will bring your items to the Farm and Home Center at 121 Second St. in Oriskany, every Saturday, now through May 9th. Pick-up from 7am - 7pm. Everything from grass-fed meats and poultry, to cheeses, lotions, soaps and more will be available for order and pick-up.

Now you can still support your favorite farmers and still comply with the quarantine.