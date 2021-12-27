Another New York State Trooper-Involved Fatal Shooting Reported

The New York State Police are reporting another officer-involved shooting in which an armed suspect was shot dead.

Authorities in Herkimer County say at 1:04 p.m. on Christmas Eve they responded to a domestic-related stabbing at a home on Mers Way in Dolgeville.

Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News (file)

Troopers say a man reported broke into a home and stabbed a victim several times before fleeing the scene.

Police say they found 24-year-old Carson Dobson, who was wielding a knife and a sword, a short distance away. Troopers ordered him to drop the weapons and he reportedly repeated ignored the commands.

He was shot after he continued to come toward officers, threatening them, after being tasered.

Dobson died at the scene.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The New York State Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.

New York State Police photo

Last week, a Unadilla man was shot dead by police during an investigation into a reported domestic incident. December 22, 24-year-old Mark Beilby was fatally shot by a trooper when he advanced toward the officer, armed with a knife.

