Single Engine Plane Flips on Upstate NY Lake, FAA Will Investigate
No serious injuries were reported after a small single-engine plane flipped and landed in an upstate New York lake.
The incident happened just before noon on Sunday as the plane was attempting to takeoff near the Northampton Campground in Fulton County, according to state police. It appears that the Maule MX-7 was hit by big gust of wind as it began to ascend, causing the plane to drop into Sacandaga Lake and flip in the shallow water, police said.
The area where the crash occurred is about 75-miles East of Utica.
The pilot is identified as 66-year-old Matthew Clemente of Troy, NY. He and one of his passengers reported no injuries. A second passenger in the plane was injured, but the injuries are considered non-life threatening, troopers said.
The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted regarding the incident and is looking into it, police said.
