This New York Hike Leads You Past The Wreckage of Two Plane Crashes

If you're up for it, a New York hike will lead you past two plane crash sites and reportedly, an old Mohawk Indian camp - and all of it just about 2 hours from Utica.

Whenever you venture out into nature, you never know what you might see. It could be gorgeous waterfalls, a giant head, or maybe even an abandoned lighthouse. One hike in New York will lead you right past not one, but two plane crash sites - with the remains of the planes still in view.

The hike up the Kaaterskill High Peak Trail in the Catskills, near Palenville, is definitely not easy. The approximately 8 mile hike can take 4-6 hours to complete, and by most reports, it's very muddy. You may even have to bushwhack your way through parts. In exchange for your efforts, you'll get to see two plan crash sites.

The first crash site dates back to 1983, when Rex Miller crashed his plane into Kaaterskill High Peak during bad weather. Today the remains of Miller's plane (and supposedly even one of his shoes) can be found roughly 500-feet away from Kaaterskill's summit on the way to Hurricane Ledge.

The second wreck is a little harder to get to, but dates to 1987 when a cargo plane crashed into the mountain, just off the Snowmobile Trail. The two passengers did not survive the crash.

If you're ready to challenge yourself, you can get the details on the hike at AllTrails.com.