One Dead Following Varick Street Stabbing

One person is dead and two others were injured following a fight Thursday morning on Varick Street.

According to UPD Lt. Bryan Coromato, a fight broke out on the corner of Varick and Cooper just after 1 a.m.

The fight escalated and three male individuals were stabbed during the altercation.

Each of the men were transported to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries.

The other two individuals were treated for non-life threatening injuries.