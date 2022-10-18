High Hopes For New York State Cannabis Expo & Career Fair This Year

New Yorkers have high expectations surrounding this one-of-a-kind conference and career fair coming to Upstate New York.

Come take part this year in the 2022 New York State Cannabis Expo, Conference & Career Fair. It's two days where all the greatest minds of the cannabis industry in-and-out of the state come together to share ideas, products, and important information.

It all takes place at the Albany Capital Center from October 29th - 30th. Hours will run from 6:00-9:00pm on Day One and from 10:00am-5:00pm on Day Two. With so much going on both days, it's an event you don't want to miss.

Three Planned Sections to Expect

Conference

This will be a collection of cannabis professionals, enthusiasts and experts discussing the present and future of the recreational marijuana industry in New York State. The theme this year is "Business, Social Equity & Advocacy"

Cannabis Expo

Meet, learn, and connect with a variety of vendors from in and out of the state. Check out new glassworks, accessories, smoke shops and hookah lounges. Admission to the Cannabis Expo is free with registration to the Conference.

Cannabis Career Fair

An opportunity like no other that continues to grow year-after-year. There will be cannabis workforce training programs, educational institutions, and many public and private employers to meet. The Career Fair is free for everyone though admission to the conference.

Can My Business Join?

If you are a vendor yourself and would like to take part in the event, by all means! All you have to do is visit the NYS Cannabis website for more information. Register for the event by clicking here.

Become part of the fun and future of cannabis in New York State at the 2022 Expo, Conference & Career Fair this year.

