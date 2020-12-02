Officers to Adopt the Dogs They Saved From an Abusive Situation

Things are looking up for two New York pups saved from an abusive situation earlier this week.

After an anonymous good Samaritan called police on Sunday to report two dogs in a Niagara County backyard in rough condition, officers responded and rescued the dogs, transporting them to a nearby emergency vet. The dogs, Foreign and Hemi, were emaciated, dehydrated, and having trouble walking when officers found them.

Luckily, the pups are now getting a second chance at a life full of love. They are currently recovering at the Niagara County SPCA, which said both dogs will be adopted out to the officers who rescued them when the time is right.

"The nice story about Hemi is that the police officer involved in his rescue, he and his wife have decided to adopt Hemi, and there was a sheriff's deputy there that is very interested in adopting Foreign," Tim Brennan, the executive director of the Niagara County SPCA, told WKBW. "We’re very happy to report that both of them will be going to great homes."

The SPCA started a GoFundMe earlier this week to raise funds for Hemi's recovery, and as of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser had over $6,300 in donations.

As if the stories of two dogs rescued from abuse this week weren't heart-wrenching enough, the Niagara County SPCA took in another dog in need on Tuesday after a Niagara Falls Animal Control officer brought her to the shelter. The dog, now named Christmas, is emaciated, wounded and covered in fleas, but the SPCA is looking forward to helping her recover and giving her lots of love.

Brennan told WKBW that Christmas will be up for adoption in just a few weeks so she can hopefully find her forever home in time for the holidays.