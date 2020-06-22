Kittens Found Crammed In Box With Air Holes Taped Over

Three kittens were found in distress inside a box covered in clear tape outside the humane society entrance.

The Broome County Humane Society

As temperatures skyrocket, three kittens were found dehydrated and painting inside a box that was taped shut. Thankfully they were found in time and seem to be doing much better now.

The Broome County Humane Society

The Broome County Humane Society says every once in a while, they are faced with a situation that truly breaks the hearts of their staff, and today was one of those days.

At approximately 9:15 this morning, two of our staff members found a sealed, taped box placed outside one of the shelter entrances. The box was opened to reveal three kittens inside, no more than a few months old, dehydrated and panting. The kittens were brought into the safety of the shelter and immediately removed from the box, given fluids and food, and cooled down to a comfortable level.

The Broome County Humane Society

The Broome County Humane Society are checking their video cameras to see if they can identify those involved. Hopefully, there is some sort of address on the box, or the barcodes will point the police in the right direction.

As a Humane Society, it is not only our responsibility to care for these kittens and ensure their health and safety, but to find out who could have done such a thing. These injustices are the reason we do what we do. The reason your support is so valuable. The reason we work tirelessly to make sure animals, like our three newest, get the second chance they deserve. [Broome County Humane Society]

The Broome County Humane Society

We are so happy that they were found in time and will have a second chance on life thanks to the Broome County Humane Society. They're a non-profit animal welfare organization at 167 Conklin Ave, Binghamton, NY. They receive NO GOVERNMENT FUNDING and rely on donations, fundraisers, and adoptions.