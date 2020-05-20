Syracuse Police made two arrests last week in two large animal cruelty cases, but they are asking for the public's help in finding all of the abused animals involved.

The department said they received multiple tips and have been conducting "a lengthy investigation" into a complaint of a dog hoarding situation. Syracuse Police served numerous search warrants and were finally able to arrest 59-year-old Anthony Jones and 59-year-old Marian Jones on 51 counts of animal cruelty each on May 13, according to a post on SPD's Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. With the help of Syracuse Dog Control, the department also rescued over 40 dogs and cats.

Additionally, police arrested each the Joneses on one count of Obstructing Governmental Administration and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence, a misdemeanor and a felony, respectively.

Although the department and Syracuse Dog Control rescued over 40 animals, the department said they believe there are more dogs from this abusive situation who have yet to be located. Police are asking that anyone with information or tips about this case or where these animals may be call 315-442-5336 or email the Syracuse Police Animal Cruelty Investigator, Tara Kalil, at tkalil@syracusepolice.org.

Last July, Syracuse Police dealt with another animal cruelty case involving a tortured kitten that gained heavy attention from central New Yorkers, who raised enough money through the Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse for what grew to a $5,000 reward to catch the perpetrator.