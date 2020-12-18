Someone Dropped off Stockings For All the Dogs at a New York Shelter

While many dogs are nestled up in their owners' beds or running around snowy backyards this holiday season, many dogs will still be spending Christmas in the shelter, waiting for their forever families.

A very kind New Yorker recently swung by the Niagara County SPCA in Western New York to drop off a little special somethin' for the pups who are still waiting to be adopted. The person, who remains anonymous, came to the SPCA bearing stockings for each dog at the shelter, each one full of presents and treats.

The SPCA shared a video on its TikTok account as volunteers hung the stockings by each dog's enclosure. Don't these pups just have the sweetest faces?

If you'd like to welcome a dog from the Niagara County SPCA into your family this holiday season, you can contact the shelter by calling 716-731-4368 or by emailing frontdesk@niagaraspca.org.

A dog named Hemi (and now named Vito) recently found his forever family with the officer who rescued him from an abusive situation in Niagara County. A good Samaritan called police after they saw two pups - Vito and his dog friend Foreign - emaciated, dehydrated and having trouble walking in a backyard. After officers rescued the pups from the home and gave them time to recover at the Niagara County SPCA, the officers returned to give the pups loving families.

Just look how happy Vito looks with his new family!