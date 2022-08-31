NYSP: Dunkirk Man Crashes Barricade and Sobriety Test

A Chautauqua County man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a traffic barrier and failing a sobriety test.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, troopers out of the Jamestown barracks investigated the scene of an accident on Brigham Road (Route 98B) in Dunkirk, New York at approximately 11:45pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.

The NYSP says that the results of their preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Joel Ross of Dunkirk "was driving north on Brigham Road when he struck a barricade that was blocking northbound traffic. Ross was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .11."

The NYSP says that Ross did not appear to suffer any physical injuries during the accident. No other vehicles were involved.

Ross was issued tickets and charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a BAC .08 of 1%

Driving While Intoxicated (first offense)

He was released to a third party and is scheduled to answer the charges in court at a future date.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

