A Chautauqua county man is under arrest after allegedly and unintentionally dumping the contents of his truck on someone's front yard.

Troopers were called to a home on Creek Road in Forestville, New York after receiving information at approximately 8:39p on Thursday, June 30, 2022 about a possible hit and run with property damage.

According to a written release from the New York State Police the results of the preliminary "(investigation) revealed that while driving south on Creek Road in Forestville at a high rate of speed, [a driver] exited the roadway and items flew from his truck, resulting in damage to the caller’s front yard."

The driver was later identified as 25-year-old Patrick E. Olmstead of Forestville.

Police say that Olmstead had continued driving after the incident but was found by the NYSP not long after the items allegedly fell from his truck. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police say that Olmstead failed "several" Standard Field Sobriety Tests and was processed at the State Police barracks in Fredonia. He was arrested at approximately 9:38pm that same night and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (first offense). He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Hanover Court at a later date.

No physical injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

