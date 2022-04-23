24-Year-Old Varysburg Man Accused of Repeated Drunk Driving

A 24-year-old Wyoming county man is under arrest, facing drunk driving charges for at least the second time in ten years, after an alleged incident in Sheldon, New York.

New York State troopers were called to the scene of a car accident on State Route 98 at approximately 8:00pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022. In Sheldon SR-98 is also part of North Main Street and South Main Street.

During their investigation police learned that, in addition to the vehicle that had crashed, two parked vehicles had been hit. In a written release from the New York State Police troopers say that while interviewing the driver, identified as Kodie R. Skeels of Varysburg, "about the accident an odor of alcohol was detected. Skeels was placed under arrest after failing (Standardized Field Sobriety Tests)."

Troopers say that Skeels then became uncooperative when they were trying to take him into custody. An incident that police describe as "a scuffle" took place. He was eventually brought for evaluation to Wyoming County Community Hospital for evaluation. Upon his release from the hospital he was brought to the State Police barracks in Warsaw, New York for processing.

Skeels was issued several traffic tickets. He now faces several charges including Driving While Intoxicate with a previous conviction within ten years and resisting arrest.

Skeels is scheduled to answer the charges in court on May 23, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

