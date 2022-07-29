Brocton Man Charged with Drunk Driving After Allegedly Crashing into Guardrail

A Chautauqua County man is under arrest, facing a DWI charge after a crash in Fredonia.

The New York State Police says troopers were called to the intersection of Route 20 and North Road on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after receiving a call about a car crash.

The driver was identified as 57-year-old Matthew Utegg of Brocton, New York.

According to a written release from the New York State Police, the results of a preliminary investigation by troopers "revealed that Utegg was driving west on Route 20 when he attempted to turn onto North Road but instead exited the roadway and struck the guardrail and the stop sign, rendering his vehicle undriveable. Utegg was placed under arrest after failing several SFSTs and transported to SP Fredonia where he provided a breath sample of .25."

He was issued traffic tickets and arrested, charged with Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated.

Utegg is scheduled to appear before the Town of Pomfret Court at a future date to answer the charge.

Police say that Utegg was not physically injured during the incident and it does not appear that any other vehicles were involved.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

