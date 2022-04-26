An Oneida County woman is facing a drunk driving charge after an alleged incident on Friday.

Police say officers were in the middle of responding to a call about a dispute at approximately 11:20pm on April 22, 2022 on the 300 block of Ann Street when the driver of an SUV tried to drive around one of the Rome Police cars. Up until that time the SUV driver, later identified as 41-year-old Carol Y. Collins of Rome, was not involved in the incident.

300 block of Ann Street in Rome, New York Photo via Google Maps (April 2022) 300 block of Ann Street in Rome, New York Photo via Google Maps (April 2022) loading...

However, while attempting to go around the police cars, the Rome Police Department says, in a written release, Collins' vehicle hit the police car's passenger side mirror.

"While officers interviewed Collins, she exhibited signs of impairment. As a result of the investigation Collins was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. Collins registered a BAC of .16%" according to the Rome Police Department.

Collin was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges at a future date.

Any witnesses or persons with information that might be helpful to the investigation are asked to call the Rome Police Department at: (315) 339.7744.

Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

