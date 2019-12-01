Slippery roads from snow and ice in central New York is making for dangerous travel. The speed limit on I-81 has been lowered during the storm.

The New York Department of Transportation dropped the speed limit to 45 mph on 81 from Syracuse to the Pennsylvania border.

Snow emergencies have been declared in Utica, Yorkville and Cooperstown. Parking restrictions have been issued in other areas across central New York to give plows room to clear streets.

The National Weather Service is predicting up 12 to 16 inches of snow in central New York, with up to 20 inches possible in some areas. A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until Monday night.

Schools began cancelling Monday classes Sunday afternoon. Get the latest school closings and delays in central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation: