Driver Miraculously Walks Away From Scary Crash on I-81

A driver miraculously walked away from a scary tractor trailer crash on Interstate 81.

The rollover crash in the town of Kirkwood, near mile marker 3 on I-81, slowed traffic down just before noon Wednesday, August 26th. The 57 year-old driver from Quebec, struck the guard rail and overturned.

Unbelievably, the driver only had some bleeding and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Photo Credit - New York State Police

A trooper from the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit responded to the scene to inspect the truck. He's the guy standing on the truck. The Department Of Transporation assisted with traffic control.