Is Banning Hot Dogs In NYC Going To Help Climate Change?

New York City just announced that they plan on eliminating processed meats in its city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities. The reasoning; climate change.

Mayor Bill de Blasio approved a $14 billion Green New Deal to combat climate change. WeatherBoy reports that the plan will cut purchases of red meat by 50 percent in its city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities.

“It is a difficult plan. It is a necessary plan.... Estimates that tell us that we have only 12 years to get it right. Let’s be clear, we have until 2030 to change things fundamentally, or our lives won’t be the same,” de Blasio said at an Earth Day event yesterday."

By 2030, New York City's Green New Deal will reduce greenhouse emissions by 30% while also creating new jobs. But let's be honest, is getting ride of hot dogs really helping?