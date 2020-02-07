Name a cockroach, rat, snake, even a salmon after your ex or loved one, and you can watch some get eaten!

The Bronx Zoo is once again offering a Madagascar hissing cockroach for your loved one. The original 'name a roach gift' comes with a digital certificate. Perfect for those still on love.

You don’t always have the right words, but you can still give them goosebumps. Name a Roach for your Valentine, because roaches are forever. [The Bronx Zoo]

If you're not fond of your ex, then treat yourself to one of the following:

The El Paso Zoo will name a cockroach after your ex and then feed it to insectivores like such as meerkats, primates, birds, and small mammals. Names submitted via the online form will be used for this promotion.

All names submitted will be displayed anonymously. We will only display first names. There is no fee to submit a name but we would appreciate a donation. All donations remain at the El Paso Zoo and will be used to further the zoo’s mission statement. [El Paso Zoo]

The 'Cry Me a Cockroach' event is going on now at the San Antonio Zoo. You can name a cockroach after your ex, and they'll serve it up as a snack to one of the animals for only $5. For $25.00, you can name a rat after your ex and watch it get eaten.

If your ex was a snake, name a rat after them, and we will feed it to a reptile for $25! The certificate you will receive can be shared on your own social media pages.[San Antonio Zoo]

If you're outraged, let 700-pound brown bears tear into your ex with the Catch and Release through Wildlife Images.

Did you fall hook, line, and sinker for someone who broke your heart? Kodi & Yak would love to help you get your revenge! [Wildlife Images]

The Catch and Release $20.00 standard package includes an individualized certificate recognizing that you symbolically fed your ex to a bear and exclusive access to the carnage from the Catch & Release Fish Feed via video link just in time for Valentine's Day!

Catch & Release $100.00 Premium package gives you the ultimate revenge. Only 100 salmon are available for this option. You'll receive an individualized photo of your named fish, a picture of the bears ripping into the ex's, access to the carnage from the Catch & Release Fish Feed via video link, and an individualized certificate recognizing that you symbolically fed your ex to a grizzly bear.

Hopefully, closure follows. Happy Valentines Day!