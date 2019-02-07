Name A Cockroach After Your Ex for Valentine’s Day

Need to get a little closure with an ex? Why not name a cockroach after them?

Two zoos in the United States are offering disgruntled ex-lovers the chance to work through their emotions by naming a cockroach after their ex.

The Bronx Zoo in New York gives patrons the chance to name a large Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after whoever they'd like - but I'm not sure if that's a gift you'd wanna give someone you love. If you're so inclined, naming rights are available for purchase along with cockroach related swag to immortalize the event. You can get more information about that HERE .

The El Paso Zoo in Texas takes a slightly more macabre approach - and we'll admit - we think it's great. All you have to do is message them the name of your ex, and not only will you get a cockroach named in their honor, but on Valentine's Day they'll feed those cockroaches to their meerkats. It's very 'circle of life' and a great way to finally purge yourself of any lingering emotions over a relationship gone bad.

Whichever option you choose, it seems like a great way to get closure and move on with your future. You have any candidates for cockroaches. (Okay, and maybe a little revenge.)