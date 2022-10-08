NY Trail Cam Captures Playful Fisher! Are They As Mean As People Say?

What is the deal with the fisher? Are they the evil animal in the kingdom or are they as gentle as a house cat?

Over the years I have heard stories of how nasty and mean a fisher can be. Recently New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) conducted a study designed to track bobcat and what they found was at least 1 playful fisher. Watch the video below to see how this guy was indeed as playful as a house cat.

The fisher is a member of the weasel family, so right there we know they have trouble potential. Who likes a weasel? So, if I see a fisher will I be attacked? Bitten, Clawed to death? What will happen in a fisher vs. human encounter?

The diet of the fisher cat include rabbits, squirrels, mice, and the meat of a dead white-tailed deer. They have even been known to be the only North American mammal that can kill and consume porcupines, leaving only the quills behind.

These 'cats' have a bad reputation but according to the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, the fisher is NOT harmful to humans. That doesn't mean you should try to pet one and you should probably keep an eye out for your pets as fisher have been known to hunt smaller mammals in the late evening and early dawn hours of fall.

In this one case, in it's own element, the fisher was seen playing with a CD that DEC planted to attract bobcat. Watch what the fisher does.

