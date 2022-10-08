Iron Maiden Announces First 2023 ‘The Future Past’ Tour Dates

Iron Maiden has announced the first dates of the Future Past Tour for 2023.

Beginning in June, the band will perform a series of concerts in Europe and the U.K., including a hometown gig in London on July 7. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.

Iron Maiden will play selections from their newest album, 2021's Senjutsu, during the shows but have also stated that there will be a "focus" on their 1986 album, Somewhere in Time, "plus other classic cuts." Up until now, Iron Maiden had been opening their Legacy of the Beast Tour concerts with the first three songs from Senjutsu, but they've decided to change things for this next trek.

"As it doesn't make a lot of sense to repeat this for a Senjutsu album tour, we thought about other options and we've decided to revisit Somewhere in Time as that tour didn't feature in the various retrospective history tours we've played over the years," bassist Steve Harris said in a statement.

"They were based on our '80s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour. We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like! It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait!"

"This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting," the band's manager, Rod Smallwood, added. "We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live, and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere in Time it will make for another really special tour for fans old and new!" Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Oct. 13, with a fan club presale available beforehand.

Further European dates, as well as other tour details, will be announced at a later time.

Iron Maiden, 'The Future Past' Tour Dates 2023

June 13 - Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

June 19 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

June 24 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 26 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro

June 28 - Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

June 30 - Manchester, England @ AO Arena

July 3 - Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint Arena

July 4 - Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

July 7 - London, England @ O2 Arena

July 11 - Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

July 13 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

July 15 - Milan, Italy @ The Return of the Gods Festival