NY State Fair Adds Another Drive-Thru with Gyros, London Broil, and Sausage

The Great New York State Fair is still up in the air for 2020, but you can still get some of your favorite foods.

The Butcher Boys, one of the many food vendors from the fair, will be serving up their wares at the fairgrounds for Memorial Day weekend. Let's face it, the smell of sausage and peppers cooking brings you right to the fair, and makes your mouth water.

The Butcher Boys will be at Gate 7, Grey Lot from 11am - 8pm from Thursday, May 21st through Monday, May 25th. You'll need to stay in your vehicle.

It's been said the Butcher Brothers have the best London broil sandwich anywhere - that's part of the reason they've been a part of the Great New York State Fair for 30 years.

This weekend, you can try their famous London broil sandwich, Italian sausage, Greek and chicken gyros, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, and more.

There are also vendors in the Orange Lot selling fair foods as well, so take your pick.