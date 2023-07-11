NY Senator Raises Alarm: Is YouTube Star’s Energy Drink Too Dangerous?

Senator Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader from New York, has asked the FDA to investigate a new type of energy drink over its alarmingly high levels of caffeine.

The drink, called PRIME, is endorsed by YouTube megastar Logan Paul, along with fellow influencer KSI, and has become massively popular with young people, who are typically Logan Paul's target audience.

On Sunday, Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer expressed his concerns:

One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy—it’s a beverage. But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets.

PRIME energy contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 oz can, which is roughly double that of a Red Bull, or approximately six cans of Coke. Certain countries like the UK and Australia have already banned it from schools.

PRIME management has defended itself by quickly pointing out that "not recommended for children under 18" is clearly printed on the product label. But Schumer said it wasn't good enough.

A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising. This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink.

It remains to be seen whether the FDA will indulge Schumer's request for further investigation.

