New York State Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is hoping to create a legislative buzz over honey bees.

The Endwell Democrat recently visited a local apiary to talk about a bill she sponsored that has been called up to the Governor that would create a beehive registry and inspections to help protect the health of pollinators.

Get our free mobile app

Lupardo says honeybees are vital to pollinating crops and help ensure food security.

She says the bill that passed both houses unanimously this month strengthens the state’s current Pollinator Protection Plan. The free registry for beekeepers and annual inspections of apiaries will help the state Department of Agriculture and Markets monitor the health of honeybees across the state and stop the spread of diseases.