Want To Sip Your Way Across New York State? Use The Adirondack Craft Beverage Digital Passport

Photo Credit - master1305/Think Stock

If you're the kind of person in Upstate New York who loves trying new things often, this is good news for you. You can now sign up for the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail digital passport.

This passport features 16 craft beverage producers in Essex, Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties. It'll be a road trip from Central New York, but worth it for sure.

So what exactly does the passport provide?

Lift your spirits AND get rewarded with prizes! It’s a wine-win (or beer, spirits, hard seltzer, and hard cider.) This trail doesn’t only include hard drinks — you can also sample locally-produced soft drinks and enjoy a meal or snack at several locations in friendly communities that offer a variety of attractions, shopping, lodging, and more to make it a robust, full-bodied experience full of flavor"

The passport is available on your phone. It's delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately once you get it. There is no app to download. Your pass can be saved to your photo album or phone’s home screen for easy access.

When visiting a participating business, simply ask the attendant or staff member for their four digit Bandwango pin and check in. As you check into locations you will earn prizes!"

What's the cost for this? Nothing. That's right, nothing, nada, zilch. You can read more online here.

Here's a list of participating breweries, brew pups, wineries, and more:

Adirondack Pub & Brewery

Adirondack Winery

Argyle Brewing Company, LLC

Battle Hill Brewing Company

Bolton Landing Adirondack Winery Tasting Room

Bolton Landing Brewing Company

Common Roots Brewing Company

Cooper's Cave Ale Company

HICKS ORCHARD

Lake George Distilling Co.

Ledge Hill Brewing Company

Ledge Rock Hill Winery, LLC

Mean Max Brew Works

Northway Brewing Co.

Paradox Brewery

Queensbury Adirondack Winery Headquarters

Slickfin Brewing Company"

Enjoy!

