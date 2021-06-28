Want To Sip Your Way Across New York State? Use The Adirondack Craft Beverage Digital Passport
If you're the kind of person in Upstate New York who loves trying new things often, this is good news for you. You can now sign up for the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail digital passport.
This passport features 16 craft beverage producers in Essex, Warren, Washington and Saratoga Counties. It'll be a road trip from Central New York, but worth it for sure.
So what exactly does the passport provide?
Lift your spirits AND get rewarded with prizes! It’s a wine-win (or beer, spirits, hard seltzer, and hard cider.) This trail doesn’t only include hard drinks — you can also sample locally-produced soft drinks and enjoy a meal or snack at several locations in friendly communities that offer a variety of attractions, shopping, lodging, and more to make it a robust, full-bodied experience full of flavor"
The passport is available on your phone. It's delivered to your phone via text and email and is ready to use immediately once you get it. There is no app to download. Your pass can be saved to your photo album or phone’s home screen for easy access.
When visiting a participating business, simply ask the attendant or staff member for their four digit Bandwango pin and check in. As you check into locations you will earn prizes!"
What's the cost for this? Nothing. That's right, nothing, nada, zilch. You can read more online here.
Here's a list of participating breweries, brew pups, wineries, and more:
Adirondack Pub & Brewery
Adirondack Winery
Argyle Brewing Company, LLC
Battle Hill Brewing Company
Bolton Landing Adirondack Winery Tasting Room
Bolton Landing Brewing Company
Common Roots Brewing Company
Cooper's Cave Ale Company
HICKS ORCHARD
Lake George Distilling Co.
Ledge Hill Brewing Company
Ledge Rock Hill Winery, LLC
Mean Max Brew Works
Northway Brewing Co.
Paradox Brewery
Queensbury Adirondack Winery Headquarters
Slickfin Brewing Company"
Enjoy!