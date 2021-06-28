Let the splish-splashing begin. The wait is finally over. New York's largest indoor water park has an opening date.

The Kartrite Resort in the Catskills announced they will again welcome guests beginning July 1. The hotel and indoor water park opened their doors in April 2019. Less than a year later the resort closed and stayed that way for more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate, The Kartrite is offering guests 30% off their stay. Don't have the time to get away for a few days? The Kartrite offers daily splash passes for a day-cation with full access to 80,000 square feet of rides, slides, and splash-tastic fun.

The 2-acre water park is 84 degrees all year long. It features water slides and an indoor beach, where the waves lap at your feet. Relax in a deluxe cabana with your own personal host, food, cocktails, and even an HDTV. Or while the kids take in the water park, enjoy a relaxing day in the spa to recharge.

Have dinner at the buffet, aptly named Eat. Eat. Eat. or experience fine dining at Bixby’s Derby. Wind down with an adult beverage at Harvey’s Wallbanger, Bar Mez, or Bixby's Tavern and Tap Room, or head next door to the Resorts World Casino.

Spend the night in one of over 300 suites in the Catskill Lodge that features a ropes course, arcade, laser tag, virtual reality adventures, and climbing wall. There are daily arts and crafts, live entertainment, and s'mores by the fire at night.

The Kartrite Resort & Indoor Water Park is less than 3 hours away from Utica, New York in Monticello. Book your family vacation at Thekartrite.com.

