He is Notorious and now he is under arrest.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says an Annsville man is under arrest for allegedly getting physical with his wife – who has an order of protection against him.

Deputies responded to a home in Annsville at approximately 5:36pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 after receiving a 911 call following a domestic dispute.

Following their investigation authorities say that 30-year-old Notorious Holmes was taken into custody. He is being held pending a court appearance.

Holmes is facing a violation charge as well as a felony charge of Criminal Contempt 1st Physical Contact.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office. No additional updates are available at this time.]

