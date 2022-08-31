Disappointing news for New York Mets' rookie third baseman Brett Baty as the young infielder got ugly injury news on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old tore a ligament in his right thumb in Sunday's series finale against the Colorado Rockies as he made a dive for a foul ball. The tear will require surgery and typical recovery time is in the 5-6 week range, the Mets official team site reports, meaning he won't be ready when the playoffs begin.

It would bring an end to his first Big League season after just 11 games and 38 at-bats.

Colorado Rockies v New York Mets Brett Baty, via Getty Images loading...

The team's second ranked prospect showed some good glove work at the hot corner in his limited action, and at the plate posted a .187 batting average, .244 on-base percentage and a .342 slugging percentage.

Offensively that's not a lot to write home about, but adjusting to MLB pitching from the minors is an adjustment and he does show a ton of promise. That promise was on full display in his debut, on the road against the Atlanta Braves on August 17th, as he clubbed a two-run homer in his first MLB at-bat. It gave the Mets a 4-0 lead in the game in a hotly contest division race against the rival Braves.

Via MLB on Youtube:

However, most Mets fans will remember the moment not for its impact on the scoreboard, but for the incredible and unforgettable reaction of his parents who were in attendance for the game.

Baty became just the fifth Mets to homer is his first ever Big League at bat, joining Benny Ayala, Mike Fitzgerald, Mike Jacobs and Kaz Matsui.

