If you've ever been bar hopping in the city of Utica New York, you are very familiar with Rick's Place. You can now own this classic bar. We have photos from the posting to share too.

Rick's Place, located on Mohawk Street in Utica, is currently on the market with One Realty Partners. The listing price is $299,900:

Have you been looking to own a well established business (or even rent it out) with extra income properties to go along with it? Well here it is. These opportunities dont come along too often. Check out some of what this property has to offer:

✅ Full well maintained bar/restaurant

✅ Fully equipped kitchen

✅ 7 apartments that are all rented

✅ Massive parking lot

✅ Local established business w long standing clientele"

So to review, not only would you be buying the bar, you would be purchasing 7 apartments too. You'd get a nice size business, and a parking lot to accommodate everyone as well. The bar/restaurant has a fully equipped kitchen too. Rick's Place has appeared to have closed between May 24th and July 6th.

Some on Facebook have posted positive reviews of the business and apartments on the Rick's Place page:

Randy Omilanowicz: I live right behind Rick's Place and he's a good landlord, apartment is up to date and very quaint Ace Jason Camello: This is my spot....Ricks is the real deal. If you don't know your missing out!

If you'd like more information on the business, or apartments, contact One Realty Partners at (315) 793-7500. You can also find them online here. The listing agent for the property is Kris Joseph.

Take a tour inside:

Rick's Place Of Utica New York Is For Sale Rick's Place, located on Mohawk Street in Utica, is currently on the market with One Realty Partners . The listing price is $299,900

10 Breweries in Central New York You Need To Visit At Least Once Have a little brouhaha with a locally made brew! Central New York is pretty blessed to have some amazing breweries in our back yard. Here's ten different options you need to visit at least once.

10 Utica and Rome Area Pizza Places That Deserve Way More Attention There's no secret around Central New York- The Utica and Rome area has some of the best pizza in the world. There are dozens of pizza places in CNY that deserve way more credit. The ones diehard fans go to on a weekly basis, but sometimes aren't getting more attention from others.

What Famous People Allegedly Own Homes In Upstate New York? What famous people allegedly own homes in Upstate New York?