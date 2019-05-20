No, That Viral Facebook Picture Is Not A Tornado in Chittenango

You may have seen a post showing an impressive tornado that was reportedly taken in Chittenango. Unfortunately, it's fake.

The Facebook post is captioned "TOUCHDOWN" - referring to the tornado touching the ground.

The tornado is real - but the picture - one of three in the image, is from a CNN story about tornadoes in the midwest, including Oklahoma. The other three photos may actually be from Central New York - but before you click share...Dorothy wasn't flying by in that particular tornado. (If you watch the whole video in the link above, you can see the exact frame from the Facebook post.)

Credit: Screengrab, CNN

We do have some REAL amazing photos of yesterday's storm - you can check them out here .

We weren't the only ones to notice the fake: