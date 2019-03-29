Nightmare: Chocolate Could Be Extinct By 2050, Say Scientists

Imagine a world with no chocolate cake, or Oreos, or chocolate ice cream. It's not just a bad dream - it's a very possible future.

Scientists say that as global temperatures rise due to climate change, cocoa beans might be among the things the planet can no longer sustain. Scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) are warning that cacao plants might disappear in the next 30 years. You think that's bad? Coffee beans are another.

Fortunately, there are some big guns trying to figure out how we preserve chocolate for the future. None other than Mars - the candy company, not the planet - have partnered with scientists from the University of California to figure out a solution to the crisis (and this IS a crisis!)

They're looking at genetic modification of the cacao plants so they can tolerate higher temperatures. Obviously, the makers of treats like M&Ms and Snickers are invested in making sure chocolate makes it to the future. According to NOAA’s report, this generation of crops won’t be affected by climate change, but the next generation will, according to FoodBeast.com

