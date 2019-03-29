Eric Clapton, Joe Walsh, Billy Gibbons to Play 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival
Eric Clapton has announced the lineup for the fifth version of the Crossroads Guitar Festival.
The concert, a benefit for his Crossroads Centre, will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 20-21, and feature sets from Billy Gibbons, Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton.
Joining those men will be Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt, Derek Trucks, Robert Cray, Susan Tedeschi, Gary Clark Jr., Jimmie Vaughan, Los Lobos and Albert Lee. Details haven't been revealed yet, but Clapton is scheduled to perform both nights of the festival. You can sign up for updates at the official website.
You can see a list of scheduled performers below.
The Guitar Center Festival Village will set up in Victory Plaza, which is adjacent to the arena. The village will feature interactive exhibits by manufacturers of guitar and accessories; Gibson, Fender and Ernie Ball will set up. There will also be performances and clinics by some of the musicians performing at the festival and up-and-coming artists. Admission is free and will be open from noon to 8PM on both days.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on April 5 at 10AM CT; Citi cardmembers will have access to a 24-hour pre-sale beginning April 2 at 10AM CT.
Clapton founded the Crossroads Centre, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, on the island of Antigua in 1997. He organized the first Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2004. With the exception of 2016, he has hosted a festival every three years.
Crossroads Guitar Festival Artist Listing
Alan Darby
Albert Lee
Andy Fairweather Low
Billy Gibbons
Bonnie Raitt
Bradley Walker
Buddy Guy Band
Daniel Santiago
Derek Trucks
Doyle Bramhall II
Eric Clapton
Gary Clark Jr.
Gustavo Santaolalla
James Bay
Jeff Beck
Jerry Douglas
Jimmie Vaughan
Joe Walsh
Jonny Lang
Keb Mo
Kurt Rosenwinkel
Los Lobos
Pedro Martins
Peter Frampton
Robert Cray
Robert Randolph
Sheryl Crow
Sonny Landreth
Susan Tedeschi
Tom Misch
Vince Gill