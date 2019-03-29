Eric Clapton has announced the lineup for the fifth version of the Crossroads Guitar Festival.

The concert, a benefit for his Crossroads Centre, will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sept. 20-21, and feature sets from Billy Gibbons , Joe Walsh and Peter Frampton .

Joining those men will be Jeff Beck , Buddy Guy, Bonnie Raitt , Derek Trucks , Robert Cray, Susan Tedeschi, Gary Clark Jr. , Jimmie Vaughan, Los Lobos and Albert Lee. Details haven't been revealed yet, but Clapton is scheduled to perform both nights of the festival. You can sign up for updates at the official website .

You can see a list of scheduled performers below.

The Guitar Center Festival Village will set up in Victory Plaza, which is adjacent to the arena. The village will feature interactive exhibits by manufacturers of guitar and accessories; Gibson , Fender and Ernie Ball will set up. There will also be performances and clinics by some of the musicians performing at the festival and up-and-coming artists. Admission is free and will be open from noon to 8PM on both days.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at Ticketmaster on April 5 at 10AM CT; Citi cardmembers will have access to a 24-hour pre-sale beginning April 2 at 10AM CT.

Clapton founded the Crossroads Centre, a drug and alcohol treatment facility, on the island of Antigua in 1997. He organized the first Crossroads Guitar Festival in 2004. With the exception of 2016, he has hosted a festival every three years.

Crossroads Guitar Festival Artist Listing

Alan Darby

Albert Lee

Andy Fairweather Low

Billy Gibbons

Bonnie Raitt

Bradley Walker

Buddy Guy Band

Daniel Santiago

Derek Trucks

Doyle Bramhall II

Eric Clapton

Gary Clark Jr.

Gustavo Santaolalla

James Bay

Jeff Beck

Jerry Douglas

Jimmie Vaughan

Joe Walsh

Jonny Lang

Keb Mo

Kurt Rosenwinkel

Los Lobos

Pedro Martins

Peter Frampton

Robert Cray

Robert Randolph

Sheryl Crow

Sonny Landreth

Susan Tedeschi

Tom Misch

Vince Gill