Divers Find Strange Vehicle In Canandaigua Lake

Sheriff Kevin Henderson of Canandaigua found a vehicle in Canandaigua lake near the area of Butler Road and West Lake Road in Canandaigua. This vehicle is a mystery to many.

Rochester First reports that sheriff's divers believe the car is from the 50s or 60s after a fisherman spotted something strange in the water.

The sheriff's underwater search and recovery team investigated and found the vehicle was at least decades old, likely from the 50s or 60s, and appears to have been in the lake for some time. The dive team went into the water to check for any human remains but found nothing. Deputies say the door and interior were missing and found no identification numbers."

Currently the DEC has been contacted and will decide what further action is needed. At the moment, no word of who the vehicle belongs too, or why it would be there.