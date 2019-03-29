Mario Kart Mushroom Rally Racing Coming to New York

Take your Mario Kart racing to a whole new level when the Mushroom Rally comes to New York.

The Mushroom Rally, popular in London and Tokyo, is go-karting with a twist and it's coming to NYC. You'll get to dress as your favorite Mario Kart character and race for a spot in the national championship in Las Vegas.

The Mushroom Rally will be held in the Bronx for two weekends in October - 19th & 20th, 26th & 27th. The only requirement is you must be 16 or older, at least 4 foot 7 and under 300lbs.

What you get:

Ticket for 1 to Mushroom Rally New York



Themed costumes included (various characters available)



One 10 min. race (two if you win the first)



Themed games and activities - 2 hour time limit



A multitude of prizes



Indoor race track in the Bronx

Get your $65 ticket before they sell out and get more information at Mushroomracing.com .