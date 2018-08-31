New York’s Top Chicken Wing Festival This Weekend

Do you love chicken wings? Need plans this labor day weekend? Head out to Buffalo for New York's largest Chicken Wing Festival.

The 2018 National Buffalo Wing Festival is being held in Buffalo this weekend. The event is now in it's 17th year. There is still plenty of time to enjoy this festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Believe it or not, the festival started due to the movie with Bill Murray called Osmosis Jones.

Bill Murray starred as a compulsive eater with a goal of attending the Super Bowl of junk food, The National Buffalo Wing Festival. Ironically, there wasn’t one. That is when native Buffalonian Drew Cerza, now affectionately known as the Wing King decided to make it happen back in 2002. This is a case of Real Life knocking off Hollywood!"

How was there not one before this? Who knows. But thank god for Bill Murray.

This festival has become the “Super Bowl” of the chicken wing industry for restaurants, wing lovers and even competitive eaters. There are over 100 restaurants showcasing their best wings, and all sorts of events going on.

Admission is $5 per day . Children under 8 are free, and tickets available at the gate. It' being held at Coca-Cola Field, 275 Washington St. Buffalo