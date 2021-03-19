Just 2 hours from Utica, there's a cabin where you can let your dog off the leash, and you can get lost in the beautiful views while hanging out by the lake. Doesn't this look amazing?

This tranquil log cabin is only 10 minutes from Windham and Hunter Mountains. It's a peaceful, dog-friendly Catskill Mountain getaway. The cabin touts a 5-star review from its past 58 visitors. When you enter this delightful waterfront log cabin, you'll sense its Zen vibes. The open floor plan includes a wood-burning stove, a large kitchen, a spacious bathroom with an extra-large sky-lit shower, one oversized bedroom with a queen-size bed, and breathtaking views.

Two well-behaved dogs are welcome but must be crated if left alone for their safety. They also need to be leashed while on the deck. The property is fenced in except along the lake, so dogs must be supervised when off-leash.

What can you do there?

In the summer, relax by the lake in your own private waterfront area. You can swim, fish, canoe, and stroll through the beautiful herb, flower, and vegetable gardens. Bring your pooches along while you explore the 24 acres of woods, then relax under the shade tree, lay on the hammock, or cool off in the water. You'll see amazing sunsets from the porch, then start a bonfire to warm up and make some smores with adult beverages under the clear starry skies.

If your feeling social, try the New York Zipline Canopy Tours, Mountain Brook Farm for horseback riding, or the plethora of wineries and breweries. No matter what you do there, it sure looks like a great getaway to us.

Tranquil Dog Friendly Cabin on the Water in the Catskills