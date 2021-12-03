Needless to say, the weather conditions for the opening of ski & snowboarding season in the northeast has been less than ideal. The up and down weather temperatures combined with some ferocious rain storms have generated difficult snowmaking conditions. However, there are some awesome trails open out there and the next few days should be prime for snowmaking.

If you want options, according to onthesnow.com, Killington has the most trails open with 21. That is not saying much when they boast about 155 trails. Stratton has 20 trails rolling and Stowe has 17. Gore is offering 11 trails, as is Jay Peak and Jiminy Peak. Mount Snow has 8 operating trails and Hunter has 6.

Granted the conditions are not ideal but they are coming. Fresh snow has been falling, lightly, on the Adirondacks and Green Mountains over the past few days. Stratton, Killington and Stowe each picked up a fresh 2 inches yesterday. Again, it's not perfect but after we get by a warm front on Monday, conditions should begin to settle in for solid snowmaking at all of the major resorts.

With limited trails, you have to be careful out there. Experienced skiers and boarders know that when trails are limited it becomes more challenging for all levels of expertise. When 'bombers' aren't given the extra room provided by additional open trails, beginning skiers and boarders have to keep a close eye on what is barreling down behind them!

It does appear from the long term forecasts that this will be a great winter on the slopes.

