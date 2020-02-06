New Yorkers Have Bad Dental Health
Yes, it's true, New York is on the list of the worst dental health in the United States!
"In order to determine which places have the healthiest teeth and gums in the U.S., WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 26 key indicators of dental wellness." ~ WalletHub
WalletHub looked at factors such as dental costs, share of adults or youth who visited the dentist in the past year, free or low-cost clinics per capita, sugary drink consumption and other indicators of dental health.
New York landed at 33 on the list of 51. Spot 25 is considered average, so we are below average in quite a few of the areas WalletHub analyzed. Definitely not the worst, which was Mississippi, landing at 51, but also pretty far from the best! Wisconsin had the best dental health.
Dental Health in New York (1=Best; 25=Avg.):
20th – % of Adolescents Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year
14th – % Of Adults Who Visited a Dentist in the Past Year
38th – Dental Treatment Costs
9th – Dentists per Capita
9th – Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Consumption
17th – % of Adults with Poor or Fair Oral Condition
31st – % of Adults Who Experienced Oral Pain in the Past Year
36th – % of Adults with Low Life Satisfaction Due to Their Oral Condition
~ WalletHub