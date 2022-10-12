New York’s 2022 Voter Registration Deadline Is Coming Up Quick

The mid-term 2022 Elections are coming up very soon and the deadline that New Yorkers to register to vote is fast approaching. New York Election Law requires people to register to vote prior to election day, and with the 2022 election scheduled for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, time is running out

While every election is important, many feel this is one of the most important elections in a generation. There are dozens of political offices available to be elected this year, and the literal direction of New York State and the United States of America lays the balance.

All across The Empire State, there are many state, county, and local offices up for grabs this year. These local and county elections often can have a huge impact on the day-to-day lives of citizens across the state.

If you are planning on voting in this year's election, and you are not registered to vote, you have until Friday, October 14, 2022, to submit your voter's registration form. You can complete your Voter Registration Form online or on paper and mailed to the Board of Elections in the county you live in. If you do decide to mail in your form, please make sure you have it postmarked by Friday, October 14, 2022, and received by the Board of Elections by Wednesday, October 19, 2021, for it to be valid.

Nobody will ever deprive the American people of the right to vote except the American people themselves and the only way they could do this is by not voting.

–Franklin Delano Roosevelt

If you don't know your voter status, you can check on it right here on the New York State Elections website.

Just in case you don't remember how important this election is, the following offices are open to being elected in New York this year:

Untied States Senator - 6-Year Term

United States Representative in Congress - 2-Year Term

New York State Governor - 4-Year Term

New York State Lieutenant Governor - 4-Year Term

New York State Comptroller - 4-Year Term

New York State Attorney General - 4-Year Term

New York State Supreme Court Justice - 14-Year Term

This is just a small sampling of the offices that are going to be filled this year.

You can get a complete list of the offices being elected this year on the Erie County BOE website, the Niagara County BOE website, or the NYS Elections Website.

