New York To Lift Quarantine Restrictions For Domestic Travelers

As COVID-19 numbers continue to improve in the state, domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another state or U.S territory.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the change will take effect on April 1st.

Cuomo say although it will no longer be required, the New York State Health Department still recommends quarantine after domestic travel as an added precaution.

He says mandatory quarantine will remain in effect for all international travelers.

All travelers must continue to fill out the Traveler Health Form upon arrival in New York state.

Regardless of quarantine status, all individuals exposed to COVID-19 or returning from travel must:

Continue daily symptom monitoring through Day 14;

Continue strict adherence to all recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions, including hand hygiene and the use of face coverings, through Day 14 (even if fully vaccinated);

Must immediately self-isolate if any symptoms develop and contact the local public health authority or their healthcare provider to report this change in clinical status and determine if they should seek testing.

"New Yorkers have shown strength and perseverance throughout this entire pandemic, and it shows through the numbers that continue to decrease every day," Governor Cuomo said. "As we work to build our vaccination infrastructure even further and get more shots in arms, we're making significant progress in winning the footrace between the infection rate and the vaccination rate, allowing us to open new sectors of our economy and start our transition to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution.

New York state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 2.7 percent, the lowest since November 21st.

Hospitalizations have dropped to 4,735. That’s the lowest number since December 8th.

There were 80 COVID deaths statewide on Wednesday.