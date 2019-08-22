Active Military No Longer Have To Pay Marriage License Fee in NYS

A bill signed into law Wednesday is being tabbed as just one way to say "thank you" to those who fight for our country.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation that waives the state marriage license fee active duty military members and their spouses.

The legislation also allows municipalities in New York State to make the same move for active duty military and their spouses.

"These brave men and women leave their loved ones behind and risk their lives to protect the freedoms and values that this nation and this state were founded upon," Governor Cuomo said in a press release. "Waiving this fee is one small way to thank these valiant New Yorkers for their service."

[via New York State Governor's Office]