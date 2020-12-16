New York State Police: ‘Slow down. Be prepared. Be safe.’

As many prepare for the first real snowfall of the season, New York State Police remind motorists to exercise due care over the next few days and avoid unnecessary travel.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Southern Oneida from 5pm to 10am Thursday, including the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, and Utica.

Governor Cuomo says: "All of our agencies have readied their emergency response assets, are coordinating with local governments and will help ensure utilities are prepared to address any possible power outages...New Yorkers should not only monitor their local weather reports for updates but start preparing their homes, their families, and themselves for heavy snow as well."

The State Police will be out across the region, checking all major travel routes to ensure that motorists are as safe as possible and ask you to give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

Get the latest weather forecast before leaving with the Eagle Mobile App .

. Fully clear your windows and mirrors of snow and ice before driving.

Keep a full tank of gas.

Make sure your spare tire, jack, and wheel wrench are ready to use.

Use headlights at all times to increase your visibility to others. If your windshield wipers are in use due to weather, then your headlights must be on.

Drive carefully. If the conditions are bad, then slow down.

Brake early.

Do NOT use cruise control.

Give maintenance vehicles and emergency vehicles room to work.

If you do not absolutely have to go out on the roads, then don't.

Obey travel restrictions and bans.

If you drive off the roadway and are stuck in a snowbank or ditch, stay in your vehicle and call 911. DO NOT exit your vehicle unless it is an absolute emergency. You put yourself at risk of being struck by another vehicle.

Roll your windows down a few inches or turn your vehicle off if you are stranded in deep snow for a period of time with your vehicle running. Covered mufflers can cause serious physical injury or death due to inhalation of carbon monoxide.

Follow the New York State Police’s Twitter page @nyspolice for up to the minute information on road closures and weather alerts, or 511 New York travel conditions at 511ny.org.