Almanac Predicts A ‘Polar Coaster’ Winter In CNY

The Farmer's Almanac is comparing the impending CNY Winter with an amusement park ride. That's not good.

The latest edition of the Farmers’ Almanac says Winter in the Northeast will be bitter cold, have a lot of precipitation, and extremes are so wild they're comparing it to an amusement park ride.

Editor of the Farmer's Almanac Peter Geiger tells Press Herald:

“This winter is going to be full of thrills and chills...It’s going to be a long ride on the Polar Coaster...With colder than normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation expected..our outlook forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow, especially along the coast.”

Forecasters also predict monster snowstorms in early January, with intense cold as low as 40 below zero. Yikes, are you scared? I sure am. I guess only time will tell what Old Man Winter has in store for CNY.