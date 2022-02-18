Guess he liked his accommodations so much he wants to go back? A New York state man, who had spent 14 months behind bars, ended up getting arrested again just hours after his release. Police say he had served the sentence stemming from an assault charge from September 2020. Police say the 20-year-old didn't even enjoy a full day of freedom before being back behind bars again.

CBS says the suspect was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on February 14 for a traffic violation. Watervliet police say the driver was driving with a suspended license, and there was also a handgun recovered from the vehicle. Officials say the passenger, who had just been released from jail, is now being charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He might want to choose better people to hang out with to avoid going back to jail again in the future?

You may remember another incident where this Ulster County man was arrested three times in one day? Officials say the man even managed to get arrested twice by the same state trooper that day. The 28-year-old suspect's unlucky day started early March 7, 2021, when he was pulled over in Newburgh for a traffic violation, according to a press release. The trooper on duty says the man was driving with a suspended license, and allegedly had crack cocaine in his possession. He was charged and released without bail pending a later court appearance. The Post says that this whole incident happened around 7:55 A.M.

But he was just getting started.

The Post then says the same suspect was eventually arrested by the same trooper at 2:30 P.M. the very same day, after being pulled over while driving a different vehicle. Having not learned his lesson the first time, the man allegedly was found in possession of more than one gram of heroin and an amount of crack cocaine, according to sources.. He was hit with a new charge, and then later released, and ordered to return to court at a later date.

Was he finally done for the day? Maybe it was time to turn in and hang low? Nah, how about one more for old time's sake? Police say that about three hours later, the suspect was once again in the same vehicle he drove earlier that morning and was pulled over for what was reported as multiple traffic violations. The Post says the trooper determined that the suspect was allegedly under the influence of drugs.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.