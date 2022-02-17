Police: Woman Walks In with Metal Knuckles, Out with Metal Cuffs

A Utica woman was arrested after police say she was caught with something she should not have brought with her to the courthouse.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Shatiqua Carter-McFarland was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm. According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, Carter-McFarland tried to enter the Oneida County Courthouse with "metal knuckles." The object was detected when she was going through security at the courthouse.

Metal knuckles are illegal to possess in New York. The law makes no distinction between metal knuckles carried as weapons or as jewelry. Both are considered illegal in the state. They are considered in the same category as switchblades and stun guns under New York Penal Code 265.01.

She was brought to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office and processed. Carter-McFarland was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony.

No injuries were reported.

Following arraignment she was released on her own recognizance. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says her release was mandated by the relatively new New York State Bail Reform Law. Carter-McFarland is scheduled to answer the charges during a scheduled court appearance at Utica City Court.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

